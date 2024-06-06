GD filed over missing mark sheets from Ctg Education Board - Dainikshiksha

A general diary (GD) has been lodged at Panchlaish Police Station over the reported missing of two mark sheets from the trunk of Chattogram Education Board.

Mohammad Didarul Alam, a deputy controller of examinations at Chattogram Education Board, lodged the GD on Tuesday night, Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station, confirmed the matter.

According to the GD, the mark sheets of the students of the higher secondary examination of 2023 were kept in three trunks of the office room. On May 19 at 10am, the official found a trunk unlocked.

Later, he immediately informed the chairman. On June 3, the broken trunk was reviewed by the inquiry committee in the presence of two officials of the education board, and it was found that the two mark sheets of the students were missing from the trunk.

Chairman of the board, Professor Rezaul Karim, said, as soon as the matter was brought to his notice, he directed the board to take legal action.

“If the official is involved in any corruption, he will be punished,” he said.source: unb