Global Gateway Forum's invitation proves world leaders stand by PM: Hasan - Dainikshiksha

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that the Global Gateway Forum's invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina just two months before the election proves that the world leaders stay with her.

The minister said this while talking to the reporters during the break-time of the Global Gateway Forum conference in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon (Brussels time).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present on the occasion.

The information minister said the development and progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of the Prime Minister have been lauded by the leaders of various countries and organizations across the globe at every discussion and meeting.

The premier Sheikh Hasina was the 'focus' or centre for attraction of the plenary session of the Global Gateway Conference, he said, adding that as a result, the international media had repeatedly rushed to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

'Not only that,' Dr Hasan Mahmud said, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's delivered the most touching and topical speech in the plenary session.

He mentioned that the invitation of the premier is 'the biggest thing' as she got this invitation just before two months before Bangladesh's general election.

The European Commission (EC) is organizing the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium on October 25-26 with the participation of delegates, think-tanks, heads of government, civil society and representatives from the European Union, the private sector, financial institutions and international organizations of the world.