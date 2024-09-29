Government to sell essentials at fair prices in industrial areas from Oct 1 - Dainikshiksha

The interim government will begin selling essential goods at fair prices in industrial areas through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) starting October 1, Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event organized by the Labour Welfare Foundation at the ministry, he said the initiative aims to provide relief to workers struggling with high inflation.

The move follows discussions between the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Labour Ministry.

The BGMEA had urged the government to sell essential goods at affordable prices to ease ongoing labour unrest in areas such as Ashulia, Tongi, Bypile, and other parts of Gazipur. Workers in these areas have been protesting, demanding increased wages and benefits to cope with rising living costs.

The Labour Ministry Secretary, AHM Shafiquzzaman, told UNB that the government plans to gradually extend this fair price initiative to around 40 lakh workers across the country.