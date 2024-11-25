Government urges students to remain calm - Dainikshiksha

Government urges students to remain calm

Dainikshiksha desk |

The government today called on students to remain calm and avoid involvement in clashes following recent incidents of violence in educational institutions across Dhaka.

"If any instigation is found behind such clashes, strict action will be taken," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said while speaking to BSS.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and investigating whether external provocation is fueling the unrest.

"We urge students to remain calm and not to get involved in any kind of clash," the press secretary said.

Clashes broke out among students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College, and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in Dhaka today.

A separate incident occurred last night between students of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute.

Source: the daily star

Govt to accept logical demands of students: Edu Adviser Dr Wahiduddin - dainik shiksha Govt to accept logical demands of students: Edu Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Over 20 injured in clash between Polytechnic, Butex students - dainik shiksha Over 20 injured in clash between Polytechnic, Butex students Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash - dainik shiksha Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash Leading univs withdrawing from cluster system - dainik shiksha Leading univs withdrawing from cluster system Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested - dainik shiksha Death of JU student: Battery-run rickshaw driver arrested please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0046749114990234