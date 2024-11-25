Government urges students to remain calm - Dainikshiksha

The government today called on students to remain calm and avoid involvement in clashes following recent incidents of violence in educational institutions across Dhaka.

"If any instigation is found behind such clashes, strict action will be taken," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said while speaking to BSS.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation and investigating whether external provocation is fueling the unrest.

"We urge students to remain calm and not to get involved in any kind of clash," the press secretary said.

Clashes broke out among students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College, and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in Dhaka today.

A separate incident occurred last night between students of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute.

