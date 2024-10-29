Govt. announces school admission policy for 2025 - Dainikshiksha

All non-government schools will select students for admission in the 2025 academic year through digital lottery.

Students will be admitted from class-one to ninth-grade based on seat availability, with a maximum 55 students in a section, according a policy issued today by the education ministry for non-government schools.

The new academic session will begin on January 1 and conclude on December 31.

The digital lottery process for admission will be conducted centrally by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

The admission fee for Dhaka-based MPO-affiliated institutions will not be more than Tk 5,000. And for partially MPO-affiliated institutions may charge up to Tk 8,000.

English-version schools can charge up to Taka 10,000. However, development fees in Dhaka-based institutions are limited up to Taka 3,000.

The schools may collect session charges annually after passing final exams, but charging re-admission fees is not allowed.

According to the policy, some 40 percent seats in non-government schools within Dhaka metropolitan areas will be reserved for students residing in respective localities and five percent seats will be kept reserve only for freedom fighters’ children.

As per the National Education Policy 2010, children aged 6 and older are eligible for admission.

However, eligible students must be between 5 and 7 years old as of January 1 and December 31 of the entry year.

And student age must be verified through an attested copy of their online birth certificate which must be submitted with the admission application.

However, age requirements may be relaxed for up to five years for students with special needs.

source:bss