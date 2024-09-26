Govt approves publishing HSC results soon: Education Ministry - Dainikshiksha

The government has approved the publishing the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations.

A process is on to publish the HSC results by October, Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board told Wednesday.

The Education Ministry took decision to evaluate the copies of those subjects the students appeared for the examinations this year.

Besides, subject mapping method will be used for other subjects based on the SSC results.

However, the date of publishing the results has not been finalised yet.

The HSC and equivalent exams began across the country on June 30. A total of 14,50,790 students from nine General Education Boards, Madrasha Board and Technical Board appeared for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres.

After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for July 18 were postponed due to the situation created amid the quota reform movement.

After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.

Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from August 11. According to that, the written exams were supposed to end by September 8.

On August 24, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel all the remaining HSC exams. This decision came in response to demands from some students who stormed the secretariat on that day.source: unb