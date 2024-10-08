Govt extends Durga Puja holiday one more day: Mahfuj - Dainikshiksha

The government is going to extend holiday for one more day on the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, to facilitate them for its smooth celebration, Chief Adviser' Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam said today.

"The holidays will be extended for one more day on the occasion. A notification will be issued today, announcing Thursday as public holiday," he said while briefing reporters at Dhakeswari National Temple here.

So, this year the Hindu community people get a total of four-day holidays including weekends to celebrate the Durga Puja.

Speaking at the briefing, Mahfuj said after the fall of the ousted Awami League government on August 5 last, attacks were carried out on the minorities including Hindus (by vested quarters) but the interim government and student-people together resisted the attacks.

He said the government will provide assistance to the victim families of the Hindu community from the Chief Adviser' Relief and Welfare Fund.

The special assistant said the assistance will be provided to them within a day or two so that they can celebrate the Durga Puja in a festive mood.

Later, CA's press wing in a release said the chief adviser's office is pleased to announce an additional public holiday on Thursday, 10 October, for Durga Puja.

It quoted CA's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam saying, during a press conference held today at the Dhakeshwari Temple, the special assistant made the announcement.

"This extra holiday has been granted to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of the Durga Puja," he said.

The chief adviser's press wing was present at the press conference, where the decision was warmly received by community representatives and religious leaders, the release said.

The government encourages all citizens to maintain an atmosphere of unity, respect, and peace as the nation comes together to observe this important religious event, it added.source: bss