Govt forms constitution reform commission

Govt forms constitution reform commission

Dainikshiksha Desk

The government has formed a nine-member constitution reform commission headed by political scientist and writer Professor Ali Riaz.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to this end.

The other commission members are Dhaka University (DU) Law Department’s Prof Sumaiya Khair, Barrister Imran Siddique, DU Law Department’s Prof Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister M Moin Alam Ferozi, writer Firoz Ahmed, writer and human rights activist Md Mustain Billah and student representative Mahfuj Alam, who is also special assistant to the chief adviser.

The commission will submit its report within 90 days to the chief adviser of the interim government.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry’s Legislative and Preliminary Affairs Division will provide secretarial support to the commission.source: bss

