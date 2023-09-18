Govt gives permission to 4 companies for importing 4cr eggs

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The government has given permission for importing four crore eggs to four companies in order to keep the price of such item under control.

Talking to BSS today, Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said each of the four companies have been initially given permission for  importing one crore pieces of eggs thus totaling the number to four crore  eggs. These four companies are Meem Enterprise, Prime Energy Importers and  Suppliers, Tiger Trading and Arnob Trading Limited.

He said these four companies have been asked to import eggs as soon as possible. "Since they will have to import eggs through opening up LCs, it may  take some time for them," he added.

Tapan said it was also not fixed from which country they would have to import  eggs as the importers would be able to choose the sourcing country. "But, the 
price of imported eggs has been fixed at Taka 12 per piece in line with the  fresh fixation of egg price. So, the price of imported eggs won't be more  than Taka 12 per piece," he added.

The Senior Commerce Secretary said four fresh conditions have also been given  for importing eggs. These are: Eggs should have to be imported from avian influenza free or bird-flue free country, avian influenza free or bird-flu  virus free or harmful bacteria free certificate, given by the concerned  authority of the government of the exporting country, should have to be  submitted by the importer while importing each consignment of eggs, no  prohibited materials could be imported alongside eggs while the importers  should have to comply with the existing rules and regulations of the  government.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, there is a demand for  four crore eggs per day in the country while the import of above mentioned  quantity of eggs would meet up the demand for eggs of one day in the country..

Tapan, however, said that if necessary, the government would allow import of  more eggs while decision in this regard would be taken later based on the  supply and price situation.

