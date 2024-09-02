Govt going back to exams, other old systems as per 2012 curriculum - Dainikshiksha

The interim government of Bangladesh has taken the decision to go back to the examination-based assessment system from this year as per the previous curriculum for the students who are now under the new curriculum.

Based on the national curriculum of 2012 amended and refined textbooks would be printed for the students from Class V to Class X in 2025.

From next year, also the division based system will be reintroduced in Classes of IX and X.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division under the education ministry on Sunday issued a circular in this regard.

With all these decisions the government is virtually scraping the newest national curriculum of 2022.

