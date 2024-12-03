Govt moves to fill 4,75,001 vacant posts - Dainikshiksha

The ministry of public administration has directed the relevant ministries, departments, and organisations to take immediate steps to fill 4,75,001 vacant posts in government service.

The ministry sent a letter to the authorities concerned with detailed instructions regarding this recruitment on Monday.

According to the letter, the government currently has 475,001 approved vacant positions. Recently, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission announced a recruitment circular through the 47th BCS examination to fill 3,688 of these vacancies. The BPSC focuses on recruiting first-class non-cadre officers and second-class officers to a limited scale.

However, other vacant positions require recruitment by the respective ministries, departments, subordinate offices, organisations, corporations, or companies.

The letter mentioned the interim government’s commitment to fulfilling public expectations and reducing unemployment among educated youth.

The letter also asked the authorities to provide detailed information on their current recruitment activities within 15 working days.

