Govt to accept logical demands of students: Edn Adviser - Dainikshiksha

Education Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud on Monday said the interim government is ready to accept if students have any logical demands, but no unjustified demand will at all be entertained.

“From my side I have urged the students to come up with their demands, the just demands will be fulfilled and there will be no need to be on the roads,” he said.

The adviser was responding to a question regarding ongoing clashes between students of different colleges while speaking at the post ECNEC meeting briefing at NEC auditorium.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting that took place the at the NEC conference room.

Wahiduddin, who also hold the planning portfolio, said many such movements have stopped already after he accepted the demands as logical with assurance to solve those in a justified way.

“There are so many organisations in Dhaka who are often seen by the roads or block the roads to press home their demands. How will these problems be solved? I alone won’t be able to solve the problems, but in principle the just demands will be solved,” he said.

The adviser mentioned that there are some demands which are not justified.

“We will not accept those demands at all,” he stated.

He also said that if there is indiscipline created on the roads, if the protesters blockade the rail lines and attack the passengers the public support will go against them.

“So we are in a favourable position that after some time people will resist them. And already people have started doing that,” he said.

Source: UNB