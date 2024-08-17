Govt to bear expenses for victims of violence during student movement - Dainikshiksha

Govt to bear expenses for victims of violence during student movement

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The government has provided a directive for bearing the cost of medical treatment for all students and civilians injured during the recent student movement, specifying that free treatment is being provided at government hospitals.

This information was given in a notification of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. 

The statement also requested that private medical college hospitals, private hospitals, and clinics refrain from charging those injured in the anti-discrimination student movement.source: unb

