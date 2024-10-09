Govt to develop effective early disaster warning system: Rizwana - Dainikshiksha

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the government is working to develop effective early warning system to minimise loss of lives and livelihood of the people in the natural calamities.

She was speaking as the chief guest at a stakeholders' consultation workshop titled "Early Warning for All through Hydrological Status and Outlook System" at a city hotel.

The adviser urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to developing an effective hydrological status and outlook system.

She emphasised that the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities are at constant risk due to climate hazards, making it essential to have an efficient early warning system.Rizwana said early warnings are a vital part of building resilience.

A robust hydrological system, she noted, would pave the way of better forecasting of potential disasters, enabling proactive measures to protect lives, property, and natural resources.

Rizwana, also the water resources adviser, said real-time information of the upper riparian countries is highly required in this regard.

She underscored the need for collaboration among government agencies, scientific communities and local stakeholders to develop an inclusive system that serves all, particularly the most vulnerable.

The adviser called for a unified approach in implementing an early warning system that is accessible and effective at both local and national levels.

Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin presided over the workshop.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Kamrul Hasan, Water Resources Secretary Md Nazmul Ahsan and Head of Hydrology and water Resources Division, WMO, Dr Hwirin Kim also spoke as special guests.

Senior officials from the ministry, representatives from government agencies, NGOs, and international partners participated in the workshop.

They discussed the challenges and opportunities of building a robust early warning mechanism for hydrological hazards.

Earlier, Rizwana inaugurated online training on the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Policy on Programming and Operations held at Gazipur.