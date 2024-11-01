Govt to initiate PhD programme in nursing: UGC chairman - Dainikshiksha

Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Anwar Hossain said on Tuesday that the government will initiate the PhD programme in nursing education after consulting with stakeholders including Banganbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

He came up with the announcement in a views exchange meeting with a seven member delegation of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) with the UGC.

Addressing the importance of improving nursing education to build a better Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh lags behind in the quality nursing education.

The UGC chairman said huge employment will be created at home and abroad if skilled nurses can be created.

KOICA representative Prof Taehwa Lee put forward a report on the country’s nursing education and research sector and demanded to launch the PhD programme through the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education & Research (NIANER).

The education and research in the nursing sector will thrive if the nursing teachers are conferred the PhD degree, he opined, stressing the need for drafting a principle on the commencement of the PhD degree.

There are diploma, Bsc and Msc programmes in nursing in the country.