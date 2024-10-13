Hajj aspirants asked to complete primary registration by Oct 23 - Dainikshiksha

The government on Sunday asked the hajj aspirants to complete the primary registration by October 23.

The Hajj Wing of the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification in this regard, said a media release signed by Md Abu Bakkar Siddik, public relations officer of the ministry.

According to the notification, tent allocation and deals with the service providing companies will start from October 23 as per the announced roadmap of the Saudi government.

Getting the desired zones for the setting up of tents in Mina and Arafat will be difficult if the hajj passenger registration is not ended by this time.

The hajj passengers will have to stay in remote hill areas or New Mina area, far from Jamarat amid the scorching heat if managing the tent and deals with the service providing companies are delayed.

The hajj aspirants were requested to end the primary registration by depositing Tk 3 lakh to banks by the deadline.