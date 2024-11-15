Harassment of Asif Nazrul: Labour counsellor in Geneva relieved of duty - Dainikshiksha

Harassment of Asif Nazrul: Labour counsellor in Geneva relieved of duty

Dainikshiksha desk |

The government has directed Mohammed Kamrul Islam, counsellor (Labour Wing) at Bangladesh Mission in Geneva, to return home following an incident of harassment of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul in Geneva recently.

Sources at the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry confirmed today that Kamrul Islam has been "stand released" due to his "inaction" over the incident, which took place when Asif Nazrul was preparing to enter the airport.

In a viral video on social media, a group of people can be seen aggressively confronting Asif Nazrul, shouting slogans such as "Joy Bangla" and "Joy Bangabandhu."

Kamrul Islam, who was accompanying the adviser, reportedly stayed silent throughout the confrontation.

