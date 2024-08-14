Hasina, Asaduzzaman sued for abduction - Dainikshiksha

A case has been filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and 29 others for abducting a lawyer from Uttara in the capital in 2015.

The victim, Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana, made an application in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury today.

The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and directed the Uttara West Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

The other accused in the case are-- former Law Minister Anisul Haque, former IGP Shahidul Haque, former RAB DG Benazir Ahmed and 25 unidentified members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

According to the complaint of the case, unidentified people forcibly kidnapped the plaintiff by asking him to get inside a car at Road No. 1 of Uttara sector 5 on February 10, 2015.

His wallet, phone and other belongings were snatched and he was taken to an undisclosed location and tortured brutally, it added.

In the complaint, the plaintiff could not file the case due to the death threats given by some of the heads of the former government and high-ranking officials ‍source: bss