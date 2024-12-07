Hasina is a pathological killer: Sarjis - Dainikshiksha

Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation, today accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of being a 'pathological killer'.

"If Hasina were not a pathological killer, she would not have committed 2,000 murders. If she had any compassion for human life, she would not have taken so many lives,"

He made these remarks while speaking at a programme at the Primary Teacher Training Institute (PTI), Chattogram organised to provide financial assistance to families of those killed in the July Revolution.

"We are ready to take to the streets again and sacrifice our lives to ensure justice for the murderers and counter all conspiracies. Those who support or rehabilitate Hasina will be identified and held accountable," Sarjis said.

The event distributed Tk 5 lakh to each of the 105 families of martyrs in the Chattogram division. Many family members were seen breaking down in tears as Sarjis consoled them during the event.

The programme was attended by Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, co-coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, among others.

Sarjis further emphasised the foundation's commitment to justice, saying, "Just as we united before August 5, we remain united to ensure justice for the martyrs and to oppose the return of any oppressive forces."

source: the daily star