Hasina sued in another attempt to murder case - Dainikshiksha

Another case was filed today against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 78 others for allegedly attempting to murder transport worker Sohel in Khilgaon area in the capital during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

The victim filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam. The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked Khilgaon Police Station officer in-charge to file the matter as first information report (FIR).

The other prominent accused in the case are Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Shamim Osman, Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Harun Ur Rashid.

According to the case documents, Sohel joined anti-discrimination student movement in front of Khilgaon Pallima School around 5.30 pm on August 4. As the procession tried to go towards Khilgaon Police Station, Awami League goons and police started firing indiscriminately, lobbing sound grenades on protesters. Sohel got shot on his chest and forehead.