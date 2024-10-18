HC for building monuments in honour of anti-discrimination movement martyrs - Dainikshiksha

HC for building monuments in honour of anti-discrimination movement martyrs

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities concerned to construct monuments and libraries in eight places in the memories of anti-discrimination movement martyrs.

 A High Court division bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order and issued a rule in this regard.
 
The court also ordered that a list of the martyrs be prepared and that treatment of the injured be arranged both at home and abroad. It also ordered to inform the court about the progress in executing the order in every four months.
 
The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Ashraful Islam.

source: bss

