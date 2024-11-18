HC orders probe into alleged question leak in 46th BCS exam - Dainikshiksha

The High Court today ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a probe into allegations of question paper leakage in the 46th BCS preliminary examination and submit a report within 60 days.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury also issued a rule, asking the authorities why their failure to cancel the preliminary exam should not be declared illegal.

The orders came following a writ petition filed by 24 candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination last month.

The petitioners annexed media reports alleging leaks in the exam's question papers.

The 46th BCS notification was published on November 30 last year, and the preliminary exam was held on April 26. The results, published on May 9, showed that 10,638 candidates had passed.

A private television channel had aired a report titled "BCS pre-written and 30 important exam papers leaked," claiming that question papers for 30 Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment exams, including cadre and non-cadre posts, had been leaked.

During the hearing, lawyer Shah Navila Kashfi represented the writ petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Tanim Khan appeared on behalf of the state.

