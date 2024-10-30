HC rule hearing on 15th amendment adjourned till Nov 6 - Dainikshiksha

HC rule hearing on 15th amendment adjourned till Nov 6

Dainikshiksha desk |

The High Court (HC) today adjourned till November 6 the hearing on a rule it issued questioning the legality of the 15th amendment of the constitution.

A High Court Division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury passed the order as senior advocate Dr Sharif Bhuiyan today argued for eminent citizens including Bodiul Alam Majumder, Secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik -SHUJAN, before the court.

Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin, Fida M Kamal and Badruddoza Badal were present for BNP, while Advocate Mohammad Shisier Manir was present for Jamaat-e-Islami. Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman was present on behalf of the state.

The High Court on August 19 issued a rule asking why the 15th amendment of the constitution would not be declared illegal.

Five eminent citizens, including Bodiul Alam Majumder, filed the writ challenging the validity of the 15th amendment. Later Jamaat and BNP became party in the case.

On June 30, 2011, the 15th Amendment to the Constitution of Bangladesh was made during the then Awami League government.
 
In this amendment, the caretaker government system was abolished and the number of seats reserved for women in the National Parliament was raised from 45 to 50.

