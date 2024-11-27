HC seeks govt action on ISKCON clash, killing of state law officer - Dainikshiksha

The High Court on Wednesday directed the government to report by Thursday morning on the steps taken regarding the killing of an assistant public prosecutor during a violent clash at Chattogram’s court premises.

Assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was hacked to death on Tuesday amid a confrontation between followers of detained ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and law enforcement agencies.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury issued the directive verbally to attorney general Md Asaduzzaman, following his opposition to a lawyer’s plea for drastic measures.

The lawyer had sought a ban on ISKCON activities, imposition of ban on demonstrations and rallies in Dinajpur, Rangpur and Chattogram to restrict SKCON demonstrations to restore law and order, and the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

source: NEW AGE