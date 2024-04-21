Heatwave: DU classes to be held virtually till further notice - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Dhaka University today decided to hold classes virtually due to the ongoing heatwave.

Only the examinations will be held in person.

The classes will be held online until further notice, according to a press release of DU today.

DU's Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice-chancellor (academic), said the decision was taken today amid the heatwave sweeping over the country.

"After discussing the heatwave issue with our vice-chancellor, we have decided that our class activities will continue online," he said.

The residential halls at the university will remain open, he added.source: the daily star