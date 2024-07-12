Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Dhaka, commuters suffer - Dainikshiksha

Incessant rainfall caused waterlogging in different areas of the capital on Friday morning, resulting in immense suffering to the weekend commuters.

The rains started in the early morning and continued as of filing this report around 10:45am.

Many people were seen wading through ankle-deep water in Kakkrail, Mouchak, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Farmgate, Badda, Moghbazar, Mirpur and Khilkhet areas to reach their destinations.

The rainwater also entered private vehicles, and CNG-run autorickshaws traveling along the main roads, leading to engine damage and breakdowns, motorists said.

The early morning weekend shoppers of kitchen items, travellers to home for vacation and morning joggers were the worst sufferers.

One Shah Alam, a private car driver, said he came out from his Mouchak residence around 7am to go to Gulshan but remained stranded for around 40 minutes at a lane in the Mouchak due to waterlogging.

Expressing resentment over the city’s drainage system, the private jobholder said the city is turning into an unlivable city gradually as the low-lying areas usually get submerged after a light downpour.

He urged the authorities concerned to take measures to address the issue immediately.

Like him, many city dwellers went through the experience this morning.

The downpour led to a thin presence of public transport on the streets, making it particularly difficult for examinees and their guardians to reach their destinations. The situation was exacerbated by widespread waterlogging in key areas, including Malibagh, Shantinagar, and Mogbazar.

Taking the advantage of the waterlogging, rickshaw pullers are charging an extra amount of money compared to the usual one.

Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told UNB that they recorded 60 millimeters of rainfall between 6am to 9am.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

Source: UNB