Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

The historic Mujibnagar Day will be observed tomorrow marking the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s first government on April 17, 1971.

Following the Pakistan army's genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed as the acting president in absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as commander-in-chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rab as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on December 16.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up extensive programme on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban, the party's central and it’s all offices including district offices at 6am and placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi at 7am.

Besides, the programmes at Mujibnagar include hoisting national and party flags at 6 am, laying of wreaths at the memorial at 9:30 am and giving guard of honor at 9:45 am.

Marking the day, a public rally will be organized at Sheikh Hasina Mancha at Mujibnagar around 10 am.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah will join the rally as the chief guest while AL Presidium Member and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain Rimi, party’s Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain will be present as the special guests.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the rally as the guest of honor.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim will chair the rally while Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque will moderate the function.

Lawmaker from Kishoreganj-1 Sayeda Zakia Noor Lipi, AL central working committee members Advocate Md Amirul Alam Milon, Parveen Jaman Kalpana, Advocate Gloria Sarkar Jharna, Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee, Meherpur district AL President Farhad Hossain and its General Secretary MA Khaleque and lawmaker from Meherpur-2 Abu Saleh Mohammad Nazmul Haque will also join the rally.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the people of all strata including the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and like-minded bodies to observe the day with due respect.

Marking the day, newspapers will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air different programmes highlighting the significance of the day.source: bss