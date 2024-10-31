History of 'July Uprising 2024' will be included in BRUR curriculum - Dainikshiksha

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) is going to introduce the History of July Uprising 2024 in the curriculum for all departments as a course titled 'Bangladesh Studies' from the next academic sessions.

The decision was taken unanimously today at the 49th academic council meeting held at the syndicate room in the administrative building of the university.

Vice-chancellor and Chairman of the academic council of the university Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali presided over the meeting.

According to several members of the academic council, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr. Md. Ileas Pramanik proposed in the meeting to include "July Uprising 2024" in the course titled 'Bangladesh Studies' in all departments.

After a detailed review on the issue, the meeting decided unanimously to include it in the curriculum from the next academic session provided the next syndicate meeting approves the proposal in its next meeting.

Dr. Pramanik said that 'July Uprising-2024' is an ideal topic for creating social responsibility and responsibility among students.

"This affiliation will make the students of the university more responsible and aware and inspire them in the ideal of national unity with patriotic spirit," he said.

The Vice-chancellor expressed hope that the matter would be given final approval in the next syndicate meeting.

He said that if 'History of July Uprising 2024' is included in the curriculum, students will be familiar with the flow of events in the country's contemporary history.

"At the same time, they (students) will understand the meaning of national consciousness, struggle and freedom achieved by the supreme sacrifice of hundreds of students and common people from all walks of life," he said.

"Studying the 'History of July Uprising 2024', students will develop moral values, respect for justice and social responsibility," the Vice-chancellor mentioned.

source: bss