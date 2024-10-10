Home Adviser affirms holding Durga Puja peacefully - Dainikshiksha

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today affirmed that Durga Puja, a religious festival of the Hindu community, will be held smoothly and peacefully across the country.

“Different law enforcing agencies including the RAB, police, army, air force and the navy units have been deployed for ensuring security,” he told journalists after visiting the Dhakeshwari Mandir here.

Highest security will be ensured across the country on the occasion of Durga Puja, he said, seeking all-out cooperation from everybody in this regard.

The Home Adviser said, the government has made first ever highest donation of Taka four crore for celebrating the puja this year.

He urged the law enforcing agencies to follow the eight-point instructions given by the Ministry of Home Affairs to maintain security during Durga Puja.

Mahanagar Sarbaoanin Puja Committee president Jayanta Kumar Deb and Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad general secretary Santos Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

source: BSS