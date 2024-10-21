Home Adviser blames illegal vehicles, street programmes for Dhaka’s traffic woes - Dainikshiksha

Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam has pointed to illegal vehicles and frequent street programmes as key contributors to the severe traffic congestion plaguing Dhaka.

Speaking at the launch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) traffic week at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Monday, the adviser acknowledged that the government has struggled to provide sufficient public transport for citizens.

He stressed that the lack of an organized traffic system is further complicated by the presence of numerous non-motorized vehicles, such as rickshaws and handcarts, which people rely on for their daily needs.

“This mix of motorized and non-motorized vehicles on the same roads makes it increasingly difficult to implement a well-organized traffic system in Dhaka,” he said.

Alam also noted that various public demands, such as street protests and gatherings, have disrupted road discipline, adding to the unbearable traffic congestion.

Reflecting on the broader traffic issues, the adviser cited a collapse in the traffic system nationwide following the fall of the previous fascist government. "Student activists played a key role in restoring some order on the roads," he said. "Since the formation of the current interim government, we’ve been working closely with police and civil society to address Dhaka's traffic challenges."

Alam revealed that the DMP's traffic division has begun taking legal action against illegal vehicles, though he admitted that significant improvements have yet to be realized.



He also mentioned that a research team is working on reactivating traffic signals, with both government and non-governmental organizations collaborating to ensure their operational status soon.

The adviser emphasized the shared responsibility of drivers, traffic police, and citizens in managing traffic congestion. "Solving this problem cannot be done by the government or police alone. We need the cooperation of city residents," he stated.

Alam announced that starting tomorrow, 300 students will join forces with traffic police to help manage congestion, with plans to increase their numbers gradually.

The event was chaired by DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan, and attended by several notable figures, including Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on Defense and National Cohesion Development Lt. Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md. Moinul Islam.

