Home Advisor visits puja mandaps in Srinagar-Sirajdikhan - Dainikshiksha

Home Advisor to the interim government Lieutenant General (Rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today visited various puja mandaps under Srinagar and Sirajdikhan upazilas of the district.

While visiting the puja mandaps, the advisor said the government has already allocated Taka four crore for the smooth celebration of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

“Earlier, this allocation was highest Taka two to three crore only,” he said, adding by deploying a large number of security personnel across the country, the interim government has ensured highest security measures for peaceful celebration of the Durga puja festival.

Prior to visiting the puja mandaps, Jahangir Alam visited Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex.

Among others, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Dhaka range police AKM Awlad Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Fatema Tul Jannat, Police Super Shamsul Alam Sarkar, president of Sirajdikhan Puja Udjapon Parishad Tapon Kumar Das, its general secretary Gayandip Ghosh and general secretary of Sirajdikhan central Durga Mandir Dr Deb Brata Ghosh, accompanied the home advisor during the visit.

