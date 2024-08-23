Home Ministry forms cell to deal with flood situation - Dainikshiksha

Home Ministry forms cell to deal with flood situation

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A disaster management support coordination cell has been formed in the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs to help deal with the flood situation in Bangladesh.

A notification today said Joint Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Harun-or-Rashid will oversee the day-to-day operations of the cell.

The coordination cell will update the relevant authorities with the information to be received along with maintaining constant communication with all involved in disaster management and follow up at all times.

The cell's contact numbers are: 02-47118700, 02-47118701, 02-47118702, 02-47118703, 02-47118704, 02-47118705, 01317749980 and 01820117744.source: bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market People urged to send money to CA's relief fund for flood victims - dainik shiksha People urged to send money to CA's relief fund for flood victims Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Hafiz appointed as Special Assistant to CA - dainik shiksha Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Hafiz appointed as Special Assistant to CA Army donates one day's salary to CA's relief fund - dainik shiksha Army donates one day's salary to CA's relief fund Home Ministry forms cell to deal with flood situation - dainik shiksha Home Ministry forms cell to deal with flood situation please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0039949417114258