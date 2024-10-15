HSC, equivalent exams results published, pass 77.78pc - Dainikshiksha

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations held under 11 education boards of the country were published today as a total of 77.78 percent students passed this year.

Of them, a total of 1, 45,911 candidates—64,978 male and 80,993 female-- got GPA-5 (maximum grade point average) in the examinations, according to the results published around 11am today.

A number of 13, 31,058 examinees appeared in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 10, 35,309 students have been successful.

Under nine general education, a total of 1, 31, 376 students achieved GPA-5 while 9,613 students under madrasah education board and 4,922 under technical education board.

The pass rate in nine general boards is 75.56 percent, while 93.40 percent in Madrasa board and 88.09 percent in Technical board.

Among the nine general educational boards, Sylhet Board secured the top position with 85.38 percent pass rate in the examinations.

The pass rate of Barishal Board is 81.85, while 81.24 percent in Rajshahi, 79.21 percent in Dhaka, 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore, and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.

A total of 1,388 educational institutions out of 9,197 achieved 100 percent pass rate, which was 953 in 2023, while no student from 65 educational institutions under eight of 11 education boards failed to be successful in the examinations.

As per the education ministry's decision, the students have been evaluated through the subject mapping method based on the SSC results for those subjects which exams did not took place due to the student-led mass upsurge.

Students will be able to get their results through SMS and official websites or can download their individual result sheets using their roll and registration numbers from the website.

Visiting the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd), www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or www.eduboardresults.gov.bd, and clicking on the "Result" section, institutions can download the result sheets inserting their EIIN number.