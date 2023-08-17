HSC examinations begin

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for eight general education boards began on Thursday (17 August) morning.

The candidates sat for the Bangla First Paper exam at 10:00am which will continue till 1:00pm.

Students registered with the Chittagong, Madrasa, and Technical Education Boards, on the other hand, will not begin taking their exams until August 27, as the HSC and equivalent exams for these boards were postponed by 10 days due to the monsoon flood.

This year, the exams are being held for full marks and on a curtailed syllabus for all the subjects except Information and Communications Technology, which will be held for 75 marks instead of 100 marks.

A total of 13,59,342 students have registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys and 6,70,455 are girls.