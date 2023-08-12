HSC exams of 3 boards deferred to Aug 27

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams under the Chittagong Education Board, Madrasah Education Board, and Technical Education Board have been deferred by 10 days.

The examinations of those boards will start on August 27 instead of August 17. The decision has been taken considering the record flooding in the Chittagong division.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, the Chief Coordinator of the Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee, confirmed the matter to media.

Exams for other boards will be conducted according to the previous schedule starting from August 17.