HSC exams postponed in Feni's Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas - Dainikshiksha

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled for Tuesday in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of Feni district have been postponed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Deputy Commissioner of Feni Musammat Shahina Akhter confirmed the postponement on Tuesday morning.

Low-lying areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas have been flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri River breached due to heavy rains and onrush of water from upstream in India.

The examination of Bangla second paper was scheduled to be held today. HSC examinations are being held at four centres in Phulgazi and two centers in Parshuram.

The deputy commissioner said several areas of Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas have been flooded as the embankment of the Muhuri river breached.

Considering the plight of students, the relevant authorities were informed about the postponement of today's (July 2) examination, he said.

HSC, equivalent exams: Sylhet Education Board announces new schedule for postponed subjects

We informed the matter to the three boards (General Education Board, Madrasa Education Board and Vocational) through letters. he added.

Heavy rains and onrush of upstream waters have caused the Muhuri River to flow 130 centimeters above danger level, flooding several villages in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of the district. Water has started entering the locality.

Source: UNB