HSC results likely between October 15-1 7 - Dainikshiksha

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2024 will be published any day between October 15-1 7.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman and Inter-education board coordinating committee Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar told UNB over mobile phone on Thursday.

This year, the HSC and its equivalent exams began across the country except in Sylhet division on June 30.The exams in Sylhet division started from July 9 as the Ministry of Education deferred the board’s exams due to flooding.

After eight days of the exams, all exams scheduled for July 18 were postponed due to the situation created amid the quota reform movement. After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.

Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from August 11.

On August 24, the Ministry of Education decided to cancel all the remaining HSC exams. This decision came in response to demands from some students who stormed the secretariat on that day.

The Education Ministry took decision to evaluate the copies of those subjects the students appeared for the examinations this year.

Besides, subject mapping method will be used for other subjects based on the SSC results.

A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general Education Boards, Madrasha Board and Technical Board were expected to sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres across the country.