HSC students demonstrate at Secretariat demanding re-evaluation

dainikshiksha desk |

Police have dispersed a group of HSC students when they were staging demonstration at the Secretariat demanding re-evaluation of their results.

Witnesses said the students, who failed in the HSC examinations or got poor results, stormed the Secretariat around 3 pm and chanted slogans demanding re-evaluation of their results published recently.

The protesters also threatened to stage a sit-in until their demand is not met.

At one stage, police chased them and forced to leave the Secretariat.

Earlier on October 20, a group of students under the banner of ‘HSC-Batch 2024’ entered the Dhaka Education Board premises and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results terming it ‘discriminatory’.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

On October 15, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

