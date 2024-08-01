HSC to be held in new schedule from August 11 - Dainikshiksha

HSC to be held in new schedule from August 11

Dainikshiksha Correspondent |

The HSC and equivalent examinations have been postponed several times due to prevailing situation across the country centering quota movement. The situation is still not completely normal, the HSC examination of ll education boards to be held on August 4 has been postponed.  Now the HSC will be held in new schedule from August 11 .

The disclosure came from a circular signed by Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Thursday (August 1).

Already the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been postponed until August 10.

The new schedule of the examinations will be informed later through notification.

Earlier, the government decided to suspend HSC and equivalent exams on July 28, 29, 31, and August 1 due to the ongoing unrest related to the quota reform movement.

