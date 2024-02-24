HSC to start at the end of June - Dainikshiksha

The higher secondary (HSC) and equivalent exams of this year are going to start at the end of June. The education boards are thinking about fixing the date of the examination about eight to ten days after Eid al-Adha. Around 13.5 lakh students from various education boards across the country are expected to participate in this exam.

A source from the Dhaka Education Board told to DainikShiksha that the work of preparing the draft routine for HSC and equivalent exams will start soon. It will be sent to the Ministry of Education by the boards. According to the advice of the ministry, the final routine will be made after the addition, subtraction, and field-specific modifications in the draft. After getting the approval of the ministry, the final routine will be published by the education boards.

Colleges, madrasas, and technical institutes are organizing HSC and equivalent examinations in the current month of February. The test results will be published in March. The officials of the education boards said that the filling of forms will start after that.

The chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, Tapan Kumar Sarkar, said, we are preparing to start the HSC examination after Eid al-Adha. The exam routine has not been drafted yet. The draft routine should be prepared and sent to the Ministry of Education for approval. The boards will publish the final routine after receiving the approval of the ministry.

The Controller of Examinations of the Dhaka Education Board, Prof. Md. Abul Bashar, said, we are thinking about setting the date for starting the HSC and equivalent exams eight to ten days after Eid al-Adha. We will sit down to draft the routine soon.

A review of the previous year's routine shows that generally 40 to 45 days are required to complete the HSC and equivalent theory part exams. And it takes ten days to take the practical exam.

It is to be noted that the last HSC and equivalent examination was held in 2019 in all subjects on the full syllabus. In 2020, this test was not held due to the Covid pandemic. In the year 2021, HSC and equivalent exams were organized on a short syllabus only in group subjects. Since then, the exam has been conducted by reducing the syllabus. HSC and equivalent exams usually start in April. The education administration is trying to gradually bring this exam back to normal. Along with this, the process of normalizing the syllabus is also going on gradually. The HSC exam for 2023 started in the middle of August. Taking it forward, this year's HSC and equivalent exams are starting at the end of June.