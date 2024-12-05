ICT bans dissemination of Hasina's 'hate speech' - Dainikshiksha

The International Crimes Tribunal today ordered a ban on the dissemination of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "hate speech" in the media and on social platforms.

Earlier, prosecution made an application at the International Crimes Tribunal today, seeking a ban on hate speech, or any speech made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—an accused in a number of cases under investigation by the tribunal's investigating agency or the prosecution—that may hinder the investigation process, or create fear among witnesses or victims, said ICT Prosecutor Golam Monawar Hossain Tamim.

Referring to some speeches and phone conversations of Hasina that has leaked on social and electronic media, he said the victims and witnesses were threatened with some of the words used there.

"If speeches like these are published and broadcast, we won't be able to bring witnesses to the tribunal at the time of trials," he added.

The prosecution made the application to stop the publication of such hate speeches that may be made in the future, and to remove those already on our social and electronic media, he said.

Speaking to reporters outside the tribunal, the prosecutor said that the tribunal heard the application, heard relevant international and local laws on the matter, and accepted the application made by the prosecution.

The ICT thereafter ordered relevant authorities of the government to remove the hate speech that has already been broadcast, and to make sure no such hate speech is broadcast in the future, said Prosecutor Tamim.

Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman said, "We will ensure that the tribunal's order is communicated in writing to the relevant authorities of international platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube."

What does "hate speech" entail?

The prosecutor clarified that speeches made by Hasina that are circulating on social media now fall under the purview of the Rabat Plan of Action of the United Nations.

Any speech outside of that made by Hasina will not have any broadcasting restrictions.

Notably, the Rabat Plan of Action is a United Nations document that establishes a high threshold for restricting freedom of expression in cases of incitement to hatred.

