Imran Hossain, 36, had a happy family with his parents, wife and children. - Dainikshiksha

Handsome Imran Hossain is now on the brink of becoming blind as he received eye injury in shooting by police members and Awami League leaders during the anti-discrimination student movement at Payra Chattar in Jhenaidah town. He still has two rubber bullets lodged in his left eye.

Talking to BSS, Imran Hossain in a painful voice said: "On August 4, the anti-discrimination movement of students spread across the country. On that day, I joined the rally with the students at Post Office intersection in Jhenaidah town.

Suddenly the police fired rubber bullets and tear gas from the gate of Sadar thana. At that time, 32 rubber bullets hit my body.”

He said, "I can't remember who took me to hospital after being shot by rubber bullets. I was unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in a hospital bed.

That night I returned home with treatment. In the hospital, the people of the fascist regime were searching and beating the wounded. So, despite being sick, I returned home after receiving first aid.”

Imran is son of Ayub Hossain, 60, a businessman, and Akhi Akhter, 55, a house maker.

He is younger between two siblings. His elder sister Ima Akhtar (37) teaches in a school in Moulvibazar. His wife Nazneen Poppy (34) is a lawyer. The only son of Imran-Poppy couple is Ethan, 5. Ethan is enrolled in pre-primary class of Arappur Government Model Primary School in Jhenaidah town.

Imran said on August 5, he joined the victory march of the anti-discrimination movement despite his injury.

Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Shahidul Islam Hiran, who was killed in a mob-beating on the same day, recklessly opened fire on victory march at Payra Chattar in Jhenaidah town. At that time, he received a pellet injury in his eye.

Imran's wife Poppy said her husband is receiving regular treatment from ophthalmologist Dr Mezbahul Alam at National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) in the capital Dhaka and the physician is treating Imran with great sincerity. Imran's left eye has been damaged. His family members are also worried about his right eye.

Emotion-choked Imran's mother Akhi Akhtar said, "A long life is ahead of my son. If he loses his eyes and becomes blind, how can I bear it as a mother? I get shocked when I look at my son’s face.”

She said: “I consulted with the physicians. I am old. It is just the beginning of my son. I want to donate one of my eyes to my son. I want my son to regain his eyesight, even with my eyes”.

Seeking prayers for her injured husband from all, Imran’s wife Nazneen Akhter Poppy said: "We don't want anything.

The physicians told us that if pellet is not removed from his eye, he may completely lose his eyesight. He needs to be taken to Singapore for better treatment. But we don't have that ability.”

Poppy also said in a tearful voice, "My husband could have died! But by the grace of Allah he is alive. That's a lot to us.

If there is anything to be done for better treatment of my husband, please do it. I have a little child who doesn't want to go to his father now like before. The child says, father is sick, father will get pain if he goes to father.”

Imran's father Ayub Hossain, 60, said, "My son has joined the mass movement, that's why I am proud. I have managed treatment for him as per my affordability. It is necessary to take Imran abroad for his treatment.”

He sought the government’s cooperation for the treatment of his son.

Imran Hossain used to work in a local contractor company with a low salary. He lost that job after receiving eye injury. Imran often spends sleepless nights due to severe headache caused by his eye injury.

Imran Hossain is receiving regular treatment from Ophthalmologist Dr Mezbahul Alam at National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO).

Dr. Mezbahul Alam told BSS that the retina of Imran's left eye was damaged due to rubber bullet injury. There is a risk of losing 90 percent functioning of his left eye, he said.

“We are trying to ensure highest treatment. However, there is no risk to Imran's right eye,” Mezbahul Alam said.

Reminiscing about the past days, Imran Hossain said, “I used to be so lively. Now I always stay anxious of losing my eyesight. I am taking rest as per physicians’ advice. But life will not go on like this.

I have a little son. My parents are getting older. How will I manage livelihood of my family if I lose my eyesight?”

Being a proud participant in the mass uprising, Imran said, "I have lost my eye, it does not bother me. At least the fascist and tyrannical government has fallen, albeit in exchange of my eye.

I took to street because I could not accept the way the police and the people of Sheikh Hasina's government tortured my brothers and sisters on the streets.”

Responding to a question, whether he has received any grant so far, Imran said Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Office gave a one-time grant of Tk 10,000.

But no one else inquired about his health condition, he said, adding that he and his family are bearing the expenses of his treatment.

Imran’s family thinks that if Imran gets necessary financial assistance, it will be easier to ensure his proper treatment.