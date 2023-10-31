Int'l conference on South Asia in Post-COVID Global Crisis begins at RU - Dainikshiksha

A two-day international conference titled " South Asia in the Post-COVID Global Crisis : Politics, Economy, and Society" began at Rajshahi University (RU) today.

Organized by RU Social Science Faculty the inaugural ceremony was held at the Senate Building.

Member of University Grants Commission Prof Bishwajit Chanda addressed the inaugural session as chief guest, while Prof Shelly Fendman from Cornell University in USA presented his keynote paper with RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair.

Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Iliash Hossain and Member-secretary of the conference Prof Bijoy Krishna Banik also spoke.

In his remarks, Prof Bishwajit Chanda said Bangladesh is now in a better position in development indicators compared to India and Pakistan despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, said there is an urgent need of setting sustainable development targets through integrated planning in Bangladesh.

Prof Chanda hoped that the conference will sort out the post-Covid challenges and way-forwards for facing those effectively.[inside-a]

Salient feature of the conference is the presentation of 48 papers in 12 academic sessions on the opening day, while 108 more papers in 18 academic sessions on the second day.

More than 300 teachers, researchers and students from the institutions concerned in home and abroad are taking part in the conference.source: bss