Intake test of DU affiliated 7 colleges begins May 10 - Dainikshiksha

The undergraduate admission test for Dhaka University (DU) affiliated seven colleges will begin on May 10.

The online application process for the admission test will begin on March 21.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of online admission committee, chaired by DU Vice Chancellor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, at the university's Abdul Matin virtual classroom here today.DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad, Treasurer Professor Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed, and convener of online admission committee Dr Md Mustafizur Rahman were present in the meeting, among others.

The admission test for Arts and Social Science units will be held on 10 May, the business studies unit on May 11 while the Science unit exam will be held on May 17.

Besides, the entry test for the technology unit will be held on May 18 and the home economics unit will be on May 25. Admission test for each unit will be held from 11am to 12pm.

For detailed information, students have been asked to visit the website https://collegeadmission.eis.du.ac.bd

