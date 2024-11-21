Interim govt plans to reform education time befitting: Prof Aminul - Dainikshiksha

Special Assistant to the Adviser of the Interim Government on Education Prof Amimul Islam today said the  interim government has been working  to reform  education system time befitting.

 To this end, necessary works for engaging all concerned to reform education sector are going on successfully.

Prof Islam made the observation while exchanging views with teachers of Rajshahi University (RU) at its senate building here today as chief guest.

Prof Aminul Islam said there is an urgent need of the skilled manpower equipped with modern education to connect Bangladesh's robust development.

He urged the educationists and researchers to play their due role towards formulating plans for making the country   quality education oriented one.  
 
With RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Pro-VCs Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Farid Uddin Khan and Treasurer Prof Matiar Rahman.

