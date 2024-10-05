Interim Govt's success hinges on eradicating 'ghost of fascism' from administration: Fakhrul - Dainikshiksha

Any effort of the interim government will not succeed if the “ghost of fascism” is not eradicated from the administration, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday.

Speaking at a discussion on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, Fakhrul highlighted the state of the country's administration.The discussion was organised by the teachers-employees union at Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the capital’s Ramna.

Refering to the interim government, Fakhrul said that the fascist regime, which had long oppressed the people, engaged in corruption and looting with the support of these "ghosts," who remain entrenched in the administration."These ghosts must be eliminated; otherwise, you won't be able to achieve anything," he added.

Regarding the timing of elections, he said, “We will certainly allow time, but it must be reasonable. The people of Bangladesh believe in democracy. A parliamentary government should be established through free and fair elections, and that government must lead the nation.”

"We do not support depoliticisation. We reject the idea of 'minus two' formula, as well as any resurgence of radicalisation, militancy, or terrorism. What we truly desire is a healthy, liberal democratic system in the country," he said.

Fakhrul added, "That’s why we have entrusted the interim government with this responsibility. We believe these individuals are qualified and capable, and we urge them to act with urgency."

Expressing optimism, the BNP leader said, "We have never failed. We emerged victorious in 1952, '69, '71, and in 1990 under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia. Our movement is now being led by Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Inshallah, we will win again this time."

Regarding nationalisation of teachers, Fakhrul said, "Nationalisation alone will not solve all your problems. We need to enhance the quality of education and bring in qualified individuals."

"Let me emphasize this: teachers should not be involved in party politics. They need to stay away from political affiliations; otherwise, our educational institutions will suffer," he observed.

"You might not like this, but I know the Awami League has influenced everything—from the peon to the president of the governing body. We must move beyond this situation and create a positive environment in our educational institutions. We should focus on bringing in individuals who are connected to the community, educated, and capable of making a difference. If this is done sincerely, then change will follow; otherwise, it will remain elusive," he said.

Reflecting on the potential for new possibilities in the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "I am an optimistic person. We will forge national unity with everyone and establish true people's rule in this country. We will fulfill the dreams of Madam (Khaleda Zia) and Tarique Rahman."

During the meeting, leaders of the teachers-employees union, including Chowdhury Mugis Uddin Mahmud and Zakir Hossain, as well as Nurul Haque Nur, convenor of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, spoke. The meeting was presided over by Salim Bhuiya, president of the teachers-employees union.