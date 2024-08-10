Interim govt to stay in power as long as necessary: Asif Nazrul - Dainikshiksha

Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said the interim government will remain in power as long as necessary, coordinating between the desires of people and political parties for "reform" and "election" respectively.

They will stay neither more nor less, Asif Nazrul made the comment while talking to reporters at his office.

Asif said they have seen in the past that various state institutions, including police, judiciary, anti-corruption commission and public universities have been tried to be used as weapons to torture the people.

"I got some good service from all these institutions. There are some good people in all these institutions. But the system was set up in such a way that the institutions became a terror for the people, who had different views and exercised their fundamental rights," he said.

Source:The daily star