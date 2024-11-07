Islamic Foundation gets new director general - Dainikshiksha

Power Division’s additional secretary Md Razwanur Rahman has been appointed as director general (DG) of Islamic Foundation.

The ministry of public administration issued a notification signed by its Senior Assistant Secretary Mohammad Mamun Shibly in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier on September 22, the government removed the then DG Muhammad Bashirul Alam and attached him to the public administration ministry.

Later, Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary of the Organization and Law Division of the ministry of religious affairs, was made DG of the foundation. He held the position in addition to his current duties until the new DG joined.

Razwanur joined Bangladesh Civil Service through the 17th BCS as admin cadre. He has experience of working as assistant commissioner, executive magistrate, assistant commissioner (land) and upazila nirbahi officer.

Moreover, he served as deputy and joint secretary at several ministries.

Before joining the power division, he worked as DG at the Anti-Corruption Commission.