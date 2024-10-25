IU IT Society gets new body - Dainikshiksha

The Islamic University ITSociety on Thursday announced its new committee for the 2024-25 academicyear.

Hasib Mia of Arabic Language and Literature Department under 2019-20 sessionand Taquee Khan of Computer Science and Engineering Department under 2020-21session made as the new president and general secretary respectively, a IUITS

press release said.

Other members of the newly-formed committee are-Vice-Presidents: Jahurul Islam, Astik Roy, Sumana Khatun, Zayed Bin Firoz andSohanur Rahman

Joint-Secretaries: Motaleb Biswas and Oishee JamanOrganising Secretaries: Asif Uddin and Piasa AkterTreasurer: Farhan Azad

Office Secretary: Adil Mohammad TasifPublicity Secretary: Saifunnahar LuckyPublic Relation Secretary: Ashikur RahmanWorkshop Affairs Secretary: Abdullah Hodan

Cyber Security Secretary: Nafis SadikEvent Management Secretary: Abu KhairInformation and Research Secretary: Shapla KhatunCultural Affairs Secretary: Soma Sorkar

However, Abdullah Al Mashfique, Johurul Hasan Adil, Irin Sultana Asha,

Simthia Sowa Anica, M Omar Faruk are selected as executive members of the

committee.

Hasib Mia said, "Technology is ever-changing, and to keep up with it,increasing proficiency in the IT sector is crucial. We believe thattechnology can contribute not only to personal growth but also thedevelopment of society. That's why the Islamic University IT Society is

consistently working to enhance students' skills."