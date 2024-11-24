IUT declares mourning over death of three students - Dainikshiksha

The Islamic University of Technology (IUT) is deeply saddened for the tragic loss of three 3rd year students from the department of Mechanical and Production Engineering, said a press release on Sunday.

Three students of the university--Md. Jubair Alam Sakib, Md. Mubtasim Rahman Mahin, and Mir Mozammel Hossain Nayem—were killed who fell victim to an unfortunate accident of electrocution on Saturday. The tragic accident occurred while going for a picnic at Matir Maya Eco Resort in Sreepur, Gazipur, the news release added.

Three other students from the same department sustained injuries in the same accident and are currently receiving medical treatment. The university is committed to ensuring injured students receive the best care and comprehensive support during their recovery.

In response to this heartbreaking event, IUT authority has declared a three-day mourning from Sunday-Tuesday (25 to 27 November) to honor the departed souls and the IUT flag will be hoisted at half-mast. An absentee funeral prayer (Gayebana Janaza) was held at the IUT Masjid on Saturday following the Isha prayer.

Ir added that as a mark of respect and in recognition of the gravity of this tragedy, all academic activities have been suspended for one week.

Additionally, three groups of faculty members and high officials from IUT will visit the families of the deceased to convey condolences and provide necessary mental support. A high level investigation committee has been formed by the university to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The university authority has expressed profound grief over the loss and stated:

"The university community stands united in mourning the tragic loss of these bright and promising students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and all those affected by this heart-wrenching incident."

IUT authority urges everyone to keep the departed souls and the injured in their prayers during this difficult time, the news release added.